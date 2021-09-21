It’s been talked about for years, but Loganville, Monroe Area and Walnut Grove’s football stadiums are finally getting artificial turf, along with a myriad of other upgrades that include LED lighting.
At last week’s meeting, the Walton County Board of Education approved a contract with Field Turf, a local installer of turf fields in Georgia, for the installation of new synthetic turf fields and running tracks at all three WCSD high schools.
In addition to the turf fields and track resurfacing, the contract also includes replacing the stadium lights with newer LED lights, sounds system upgrades, camera upgrades, seating repairs and repainting of the press boxes at each stadium.
The total budget for the project is $5,685,660.
Artificial turf has become a popular choice among school officials in recent years, with an average of 16.7 schools in the state making the switch each year. While the initial cost to install the turf is substantially higher than a natural grass surface, the long-term cost to maintain the artificial turn is a fraction of what it cost to maintain a natural grass field.
A report in the Cherokee Tribune and Ledger-News when Cherokee County’s school district made the decision in 2018 indicated that the Cherokee school board projected a savings of $1.8 million over 10 years, mainly from decreased maintenance costs.
As of 2019, 215 of the 422 GHSA schools in the state had installed turf fields heading into the fall football season. Currently Social Circle is the only school in Walton County with a turf field. McEachern High School in Powder Springs was the first school in Georgia to add turf during the 2003 season.
Many schools in surrounding counties have already made the switch to turf. The Oconee County School District installed turf at North Oconee and Oconee County High Schools in 2018 while the Barrow County School System moved its two high schools, Apalachee and Winder-Barrow, to turf in 2019.
Gwinnett County, the largest school system in the state, approved a referendum in November of 2018 worth $350 million to transition all 19 of its high school football stadiums to artificial turf. The transition began in the summer of 2019 and is still ongoing, with seven of the 19 stadiums completed including South Gwinnett High School just up Highway 78.
