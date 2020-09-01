Editor's note: This is Brett Fowler's letter from the editor in the 2020 edition of Gridiron Guide.
What a wild year it’s been and we still have four months to go before 2021 arrives. It can’t get here quick enough.
If you told me in January COVID-19 would become a “thing” that could possibly cancel football season, I would have said you were crazy. But here we are in August and questions still remain about having a football season.
Luckily the powers that be have deemed football is possible this fall. I, for one, am grateful for some sense of normalcy during a year that has been anything but normal.
In this year’s Gridiron Guide, we are going to tell you about how Twitter has become a vital tool for high school football players looking to play at the next level. As always, we also have our Elite 11, season previews of each of our local teams, individual pictures of all the student athletes putting on a helmet this season and so much more.
We work extremely hard to give you the best high school football coverage in the state. I feel absolutely confident in saying no one covers high school football like we do. We’ll continue to do so even in the midst of uncertainty around the 2020 season.
Just like you, we want and need football too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.