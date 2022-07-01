Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup has one over riding goal for the upcoming 2022 NFL season: stay healthy.
The Monroe Area High School alum was back in his hometown last week for the Monroe Area/Michael Gallup Golf Tournament benefit for the Hurricanes’ athletic programs. Gallup did not golf. He is still re-habbing from a torn ACL knee ligament that he suffered in a Week 16 game against the Arizona Cardinals.
“Last year wasn’t the best for me,” Gallup said. “First game of the season (at Tampa Bay), I pull the calf. I missed like six or seven games. Then, in the second to last game, we’re playing the Cardinals. I just got caught up in the turf while on a route. I caught the ball, but my knee felt weird.”
Gallup said he went straight to the medical staff to attend to the injury. The MRI revealed the ligament tear and he had surgery soon afterwards.
When he came to Bear Creek Golf Course for the benefit, Gallup was greeted by several of his old Monroe Area football coaches, teachers and teammates. He wore a black sleeve over the knee.
“It’s a whole lot better,” Gallup said of the repaired knee. “I’m not trying to push too hard and don’t do the things I’m not suppose to do.”
The 2021 season injuries limited Gallup’s production to a career low of 35 receptions for 445 yards and two touchdowns.
In his previous two seasons with the Cowboys, Gallup had emerged as one of the Cowboys’ best. In 2019, he had a career high 66 receptions for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns.
Gallup followed up the next season, in 2020, with 59 catches for 843 yards and five touchdowns.
The Cowboys’ front office was pleased over the collective four years performed under Gallup’s rookie contract.
Dallas owner Jerry Jones made a big commitment to Gallup in March when he awarded the Monroe native a 5-year, $62 million contract.
Dallas traded away its lead receiver in Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns and kept Gallup and Cece Lamb. Gallup and Lamb are considered the Cowboys’ top two receiving weapons for quarterback Dak Prescott.
Gallup said he felt grateful for Jones, the Cowboys front office and Head Coach Mike McCarthy’s staff in believing in him.
Still, he was sad to see Cooper traded off to the Browns.
“That was definitely tough,” Gallup said. “Amari is my dog, a big brother. It’s tough to see him go.”
On the flip side, though, the Cowboys commitment to Michael Gallup was a big deal.
“I appreciate Jerry Jones, all the coaches, and my teammates,” Gallup said.
It has led to his primary goal for the 2022 season.
“I need to get back healthy and get out there and play. Those are the goals I’m setting,” Gallup said.
When reflecting back on his time at Monroe Area, Gallup made a rather surprising admission.
“Back in that time, I wasn’t the best athlete on our team. They were other guys who were the show. I was just kind of lost in the sauce. Still, it means a lot, they came out to see me today,” Gallup said.
Gallup was a combo player for the Hurricanes. He caught 28 passes for 637 yards and 10 touchdowns as a receiver and rushed for another 484 yards and seven scores as a running back.
Gallup signed with Butler Community College in Kansas out of high school and the move was one of the best he’s made.
“Things turned for me in junior college,” Gallup said. “I played two great seasons at Butler in Kansas. You were definitely on your own there. The guys at the big old Division I’s have people there to help them. You are on your own at junior college and that’s where I turned.”
The turn out and commitment to become a great receiver was furthered when Gallup signed with Colorado State in 2016.
There he emerged as one of the best receivers in college football. He was voted to the All-Mountain West team both as a junior and senior. In his junior season with the Rams, Gallup caught 76 receptions for 1,272 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Gallup’s senior season was even better. He set the Colorado State school record for receptions in a season with an even 100. They were good for 1,418 yards and seven touchdowns. He was named a Consensus All-American and was a finalist for the Fred Biletnekof Award.
Projected as a third round pick for the 2018 NFL Draft, Gallup was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round as the 81st overall pick. He was the ninth wide receiver picked.
In his first two seasons in Dallas, Jason Garrett was the Cowboys head coach. Now, its McCarthy, the former Green Bay coach who won a Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers in 2010.
“I like McCarthy. He’s very family oriented. He loves his players. But he also there to make sure we get our work in,” Gallup said.
Gallup is pumped getting to play with Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.
“Jerry Jones was right when he came and said Dak is a Super Bowl quarterback,” Gallup said. “He’s my quarterback. He’s a great player and a great leader. The comments by Jerry Jones shows the type of owner he is.”
The Cowboys won the NFC East Division title but then lost in the wildcard round to the San Francisco 49ers. Gallup expects more this season.
“We were solid last year. It’s just about putting the pieces together,” he said.
