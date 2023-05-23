Loganville baseball

The Loganville players dogpile for the second straight year and the seventh time in program history. Brett Fowler photo | Brett Fowler Photography

For Loganville baseball players, their greatest risk for injury isn’t from a fastball to the rib cage on an errant pitch or a bad hop to the face on a ground ball.

Rather, they’re much more likely to endure a serious injury by being crushed below a sea of humanity.

