The Southeastern Conference has now announced it is canceling all remaining regular spring season conference and non-conference competitions, including all remaining SEC championship events, due to continuing developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
That also includes all spring football games and pro days conducted by SEC institutions.
"This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. "The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus."
The announcement confirms the ending of all UGA spring sports for the 2019-2020 school year.
The University of Georgia’s annual G-Day game scheduled for Saturday, April 18, 2020, has been officially cancelled following action taken by the Southeastern Conference Tuesday afternoon.
“The Bulldog Nation is fully focused on the health and well-being of everyone,” UGA J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Greg McGarity said. “By strictly following the guidelines of local, state and federal authorities, together we can defeat the virus! We look forward to returning to the campus activities we enjoy and cherish.”
Student-athletes are still barred from other athletics activities, including team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, whether required or voluntary, through at least April 15.
However, student-athletes will continue to be provided with support in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.
The SEC and its member institutions will continue to communicate with public health officials and medical experts to determine the best path forward related to coronavirus pandemic.
The conference is offering ticket refunds for those that purchased tickets to the SEC Softball Tournament and the SEC Baseball Tournament. Automatic full ticket refunds will be made by March 31 to fans who purchased tickets from the SEC Office or an SEC university.