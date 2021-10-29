ATHENS — George Walton partisans will likely do their best to forget the 2021 season, and Friday’s game against Athens Academy was another reason why as the Spartans demolished the Bulldogs 49-7.
The damage started early as the Spartans took the ball at the GWA 45 and marched down the field to score on a 16-yard quarterback keeper to take an early lead. The second Spartans possession was even quicker, as Athens scored in only two plays on a 56-yard touchdown pass.
The Spartans scored near the end of the first quarter, then overcame a fourth-and-3 to drive for a fourth touchdown midway through the second.
They didn’t need such dramatics on the next drive as they never moved beyond second down on a 42-yard drive, culminating in a 12-yard touchdown run.
They squeezed one more into the first half on another two-play drive, throwing a 45 yard pass to the 12, then running it in for another touchdown.
George Walton finally got the break they'd been looking for midway through the fourth as Maddox Hensen fell on a fumble to take over at the Spartan 38. One play later, Calan Fortunat ran into the end zone for the Bulldogs' only touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.