Back in 1981, I was a 17-year-old high school senior when Georgia defeated Notre Dame to win a national football championship.
During that game, I got so excited, I jumped up and shattered the ceiling light in my family’s den.
Last Monday, I was considerably older (you can do the math) when the Bulldogs won a third national title in my lifetime.
During that game, I was so bored, I was kicked back with a cup of coffee while playing free cell on my phone.
Not that I was too surprised. Unlike most games days, particularly one with such high stakes, I actually felt like we’d win easily.
And that’s saying something, considering my mindset was formed by Vince Dooley and Larry Munson, who could find a dark cloud inside any silver lining.
Texas Christian, bless their hearts, never stood a chance. No combination of Cinderella, Hypnotoad, or Heisman runner up could hold back the red and black bulldozer.
Apparently most fans either didn’t bother to watch or tuned out at halftime since the game was the least watched in the history of the college football playoffs.
Interestingly, the first game I ever witnessed inside Sanford Stadium was in 1980 when the Bulldogs trounced TCU en route the aforementioned championship. As a bonus, I saw in person the eventual Heisman Trophy winner.
It wasn’t Herschel Walker’s best day. He got hurt at the end of a long run and missed the rest of the game.
Last Monday, I watched the should’ve-been Heisman winner play the game his life. For you creative techy types, how about throwing together a video of Stetson Bennett career highlights set to the tune of Toby Keith’s “How Do Ya Like me Now?”
I’ll not recount his made-for-Hollywood story, since it’s been told ad nauseam by everyone and their grandma. Suffice it to say, for the past four years, he’s been the Rodney Dangerfield of college football (you youngsters might need to Google that reference).
His six-touchdown (two rushing and four passing) performance in his final game served as a collective middle finger to all those doubters and naysayers (I’m looking at you Heisman and All-American team voters) who would likely go back and change their votes if they could.
Frankly, they probably did Stetson a favor. Would he have been so driven without that mountain-sized chip on his shoulder?
Alas, we’ll never know.
What we do know is the Bulldogs are now king of the college football mountain, having just won back-to-back titles.
Go Dawgs.
David Johnson is senior sports correspondent for The Walton Tribune.
