After a chaotic season last fall both on and off the court, things have returned to a sense of normalcy for veteran coach Joe King and his Loganville High School volleyball program.
With the 2021 approaching, the coach said being able to work during the summer should benefit the Volley Devils. LHS competed at a camp at Georgia State this past weekend and has also competed with other area schools in scrimmage matches.
“We took the varsity and junior varsity to Georgia State,” said King, who is entering his 17th season with the program. “It was something we really missed last summer being able to practice as a team. It was probably a huge factor in us not being more successful.”
The varsity team was undefeated in its bracket play at Georgia State and King said the team bonding was something that will benefit his players.
Several key players return for the 2021 season including seniors Grace Hodges and Jamie Thomas. The seniors have improved throughout their careers and are both set for a standout season, their coach said.
Allie Gubash has been a starter throughout her high school career. Junior Makayla Stolarik gained experience last season and also returns.
Iliana Cordova will be a key player at setter and senior Jolee Knox also returns. Junior Autumn Moore is also expected to have a strong impact on the court.
“We return most of our key players at the skill positions,” King said. “Most of the players who graduated were defensive standouts. We have several quality skill players this season and they will have to fight for playing time. It is a good problem to have.”
Phoenix Linquist, Madison Teal, Katelynn Wolthoff and Faith Kohl will also contribute for the Volley Devils.
“This is one of the more solid groups we’ve had,” King said. “We have had good players in the past, but overall, this may be our strongest team.”
Missing the postseason was a tough thing for LHS a season ago.
“We never really got to where we needed to be,” King said. “The lack of summer work hurt. We are looking to rebound. Our middle school program is starting to pay dividends. We just have to put the pieces together and let the players figure out what works and what doesn’t.”
Greenbrier won region last season and King expects the team to be the favorite in 2021.
“They return most of their team,” the LHS coach said. “They will be tough to beat. I thought they really were a Final Four team last year but they had a very tough Elite Eight matchup.”
Jackson County will also be in the mix and King said Clarke Central may be the surprise team of the region. Apalachee lost some key players but King said Lady Wildcat coach Joey Alfonso is one of the best coaches around.
“I hope we can find a way to compete with the better teams once the region tournament arrives,” King said.
LHS will host Loganville Christian Academy on Aug. 5 for a scrimmage before opening the regular season Aug. 12 in a home event against Dacula, Monroe Area and Winder-Barrow.
“We have some more summer scrimmages during the next two weeks,” King said. “We will be busy until the Aug. 5 scrimmage with LCA.”
