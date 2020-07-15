SOCIAL CIRCLE – “New” is the buzzword for the Social Circle High School football team leading into the 2020 season.
The Redskins have a new head coach in Rob Patton. SCHS will compete in a new region in a new classification. Several opponents from previous seasons are no longer on the schedule but some new ones will present challenges just as formidable.
“It has been interesting,” Patton said of recent months. “Despite everything I believe things are progressing well. Our numbers are growing. With us being a smaller school, working with the designated 50 players has not been an issue.”
Patton, a former defensive coordinator at Collins Hills High School, takes over for former head coach Chad Estes, who guided the Redskins from 2014-2019. While improvements were certainly made during Estes’ tenure, school officials decided to go in a new direction after the team missed the playoffs once again last fall. Estes had two high-water seasons of 4-6 during his time with the Redskins.
The chance to be a head coach and to direct a program at a smaller school was enticing for Patton, who had spent his career in larger Gwinnett County, including Grayson High School.
“The facilities here at phenomenal,” Patton said. “I talked with some other coaches who had been in Gwinnett County who are now coaching in Walton and they all said they believed Social Circle has a lot of potential as a program.”
Patton brought Nate Ethridge with him from Collins Hill to be his defensive coordinator and to oversee the strength and conditioning program, the lifeblood of any successful high school football program. Etheridge is also a well-respected wrestling coach and will work with the Mat Redskins as well.
Ethridge was the ninth grade football coach at Collins Hills the last two years but previously was a defensive coordinator in Michigan for almost two decades.
With Patton’s background on the defensive side of the football, the new SCHS head coach said he will be involved directly with Ethridge. Patton will work with the secondary while Ethridge focuses on the defensive line.
On the other side of the football, new offensive coordinator Jimmy Jarrett previously coached at Loganville High School.
“We have a big enough coaching staff that many of our coaches can concentrate on one side of the football,” Patton said.
There is excitement building for the 2020 season although Patton is quick to point out the schedule is tough starting with the season opener against George Walton Academy. Bulldog head coach Shane Davis and Patton coached together at Grayson.
Games with Providence Christian, Walnut Grove, Putnam County and Oglethorpe County follow before the Region 8-A schedule begins.
Competing with SCHS in the region will be Washington-Wilkes, Lincoln County and Commerce, all long-time state powers. Towns County and Greene County are also members of 8-A.
The Redskins will scrimmage Loganville Christian Academy the week before the regular season.
“We know the schedule is challenging but right now we are focusing on us,” Patton said. “We have to work to get better and be ready to go for the opener.”
