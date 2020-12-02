Game of the Week
- Who: George Walton (8-2, No. 3 in 8-A Private) at Christian Heritage (8-1, No. 1 in 7-A Private)
- When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Where: The Lions Den, Dalton
- Series: First matchup between the two
- Last: N/A
Of Walton County’s four teams to qualify for the state football postseason, George Walton was the only one to survive the first round with a 32-7 win over Holy Innocents’ last Friday.
As a result, the 10th-ranked Bulldogs (8-2) will be back on the road this week, travelling north to Dalton to face sixth-ranked Christian Heritage (8-1) in Round 2 of the Class A private school playoffs.
Although GWA is in the postseason for the fifth consecutive year, it made it out of the first round for the first time since 2016. As a third seed, they’ll likely be on the road for as long as they are in the postseason. But they aren’t a typical third seed.
Finishing ahead of them in Region 8-A was Prince Avenue and Athens Academy, both of which were ranked No. 1 in the state during the season and could face off in the championship game.
“Knowing the teams we’ve already played, I think we’ll be hard-pressed to play anybody any better,” said GWA head coach Shane Davis.
But Christian Heritage will be considerably tougher than Holy Innocents’.
After opening the season with a loss to Fellowship Christian, the Lions ran the table, winning seven straight to earn first place in Region 7-A. They extended their winning streak with a 38-0 rout of King’s Ridge last Friday.
On offense, Christian Heritage usually lines up in a spread formation but likes to establish the run first. They are led by a trio of returning juniors.
At quarterback is Christian Thomas, who has passed for over 1,500 yards for the second straight year. The leading rushers are Solomon Locke and Gage Leonard, who combined to run for nearly 1,500 yards.
Together, they are piling up 35 points a game.
“We’re going to have to do our best to slow them down,” Davis said. “They are explosive and are going to get their yards.”
They’ve been equally impressive on defense. Since allowing 43 points in their lone loss, the Lions defense has allowed fewer than 10 points a game.
“They’re very disciplined and we’re not going to be able to out-formation or out-flank them,” Davis said.
