Loganville Christian Academy, the reigning Georgia Independent Athletic Association, headlines the Walton County Volleyball championships on Saturday at Loganville High School’s Inferno Gym.
LCA entered last year’s county championships with a 3-5 record. They then proceeded to win the event, beating Walnut Grove, Loganville and George Walton Academy in three straight matches. They used the performance to spring board its run to the GIAA AAAA Championship, finishing with a 32-10 record.
So far in the first two weeks of the 2023 season, LCA has picked right up. They are 12-1. This includes a 6-1 mark in the LCA Tournament last Saturday where they advanced to the finals before getting beat in three closes sets to North Oconee.
“From what we had shown in the pre-season scrimmages, I felt we had the chance to be as good, if not a little better, than last year,” LCA coach Mark Dossett said of his Lady Lions.
That was evident last week. Three of the LCA’s match wins came against GIAA teams from the Final 8, including Valwood (2-0, 25-19, 25-19), Brookstone (2-0, 25-7, 25-7) and Stratford Academy (2-0, 25-9, 25-17).
This year, the team is more balanced between the six starters.
Senior Sydney Stewart leads LCA with 59 kills, sophomore Maddie Husband is right behind with 56 and Ella Morris has 53. Mia Matheny, who was hurt last year right before the county tournament, has 41 kills while senior Emma Murphy has 43. LCA has compiled a 44.8 kill percentage. Server Buffington has 21 aces.
In the match win against Valwood, Stewart had nine kills while Morris and Murphy had six each.
This year, all six county schools will participate as Monroe Area and new program, Social Circle join in.
Monroe Area is off to a much improved start in 2023. The Purple Lady Hurricanes are 5-3. They were 5-1 but then lost a close three-set match at East Jackson on Tuesday.
Assistant coach Megan Caylor said the Lady Canes are a younger team, but more eager, as well.
“We feel like we are a stronger team this year. We are much younger team with two freshman starters in Marley Connell and Ashley Crawford,” Caylor said.
Honesty Arnold, a senior returner, leads the team with 26 kills. Crawford and Connell have 15 and 10 kills.
The Lady Canes have been helped by Grayson transfer, Kara Benson.
“She took our setter role and has been a real hard worker for us,” Caylor said. “We’ve also gotten real good defense from LaBerra.”
Monroe will be in the pool with LCA and GWA (3-5) on Saturday morning. The other pool will have Walnut Grove, Loganville and Social Circle.
Loganville is 3-3 on the season following a 2-1 match win against Grayson. The Lady Red Devils are led by Bella Hall with 41 kills while Acca Berak has 28 and Amber Curry 16.
Social Circle is in its second year as a volleyball program and already has shown improvement.
GWA is off to a 3-5 start. Walnut Grove overcame a slow start last year but wound up winning the Region 8 AAAA title.
