Loganville Christian Academy, the reigning Georgia Independent Athletic Association, headlines the Walton County Volleyball championships on Saturday at Loganville High School’s Inferno Gym.

LCA entered last year’s county championships with a 3-5 record. They then proceeded to win the event, beating Walnut Grove, Loganville and George Walton Academy in three straight matches. They used the performance to spring board its run to the GIAA AAAA Championship, finishing with a 32-10 record.

