The month-long slog continues for the Lions with a road trip to face the sixth-ranked team among Class A private schools. This comes a week after falling to 10th-ranked Holy Innocents’.
Still on the schedule are Prince Avenue (No. 4) and Athens Academy (No. 7).
The Lions continue to struggled on both sides of the ball. Last week’s 56-0 loss to Holy Innocents was their second shutout of the season. On defense, they are allowing 33 points a game.
The Wolves feature a balanced attack led by senior Jett Miller at quarterback and junior Will Tucker at running back.
