Another National Football League draft is in the record books and, as always, it leaves plenty of room for debate among fans of all 32 teams.
It’s truly amazing how big of an event this has become each spring.
Close to the home, the Atlanta Falcons are drawing positive reviews overall for the organization’s selections. In the weeks and months leading up to the 2021 draft, the big question centered on what the Falcons would do with the number four overall pick.
Many fans wanted to see the team draft a quarterback. Few picks excite a fan base more than selecting a quarterback in the first round. First-round selections, quarterbacks included, don’t always pan out of course.
There were plenty of the reasons for the Falcons, with their new general manager and new head coach, to take a quarterback. Matt Ryan is in the final stages of his career and having someone who could realistically step in during the next two or three years was seen as a good move. There is also the possibility of injury to Ryan, making a solid backup even more important.
Plenty of quarterbacks did go in the first round but not to the Atlanta Falcons. Instead, the Birds went with Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. It’s hard to argue against the selection. Pitts is a good fit in what will be new head coach Arthur Smith’s offense.
Pitts has the size and potential that NFL scouts drool over. His height alone made him a sure-fire first round pick by someone. He dominated at times on the field at the University of Florida and certainly can benefit Atlanta even in his rookie season.
Atlanta went defense with its next pick, selecting safety Richie Grant in the second round from Central Florida.
Offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield of Michigan was the third-round pick for the Falcons. Flipping back to the defensive side of the football in the fourth round, Atlanta went with cornerback Darren Hall of San Diego State.
Stanford center Drew Dalman, also a fourth-round pick, will certainly fill a need on the offensive line. Defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham of Texas was also a fifth-round selection. Atlanta had three choices in the fifth round and also nabbed defensive end Adetokunbo Ogundeji of Notre Dame and corner back Avery Williams of Boise State.
Arizona State wide receiver Frank Darby was the team’s final selection of the 2021 draft in the sixth round.
It remains to be seen how many of the picks will have a lasting impact for the franchise. Much has changed about the NFL draft though the years. At one time teams had 16 rounds to make selections. That was later trimmed to 12 rounds and now down the current seven.
With the league adding a regular season game, it would not be surprising to see the draft add additional rounds in the future. Some owners have suggested going to 10 rounds as well as expanding the regular season roster as well as the practice squad.
The 2021 NFL season will be intriguing to watch for many reasons. Will Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence make for a winning combo with the Jacksonville Jaguars? Will Tom Brady earn yet another Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and continue to silence his doubters? Yes, he still has them.
As for a quarterback, the Falcons did pick one up in the hours following the 2021 draft. Feleipe Franks of Arkansas was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent. He likely won’t be the long-term replacement for Ryan after he retires, but the addition was interesting considering how much talk centered around the team and the quarterback position.
Atlanta actually has signed 19 undrafted rookie free agents. That number is high, especially when compared to the New England Patriots who as of this writing had signed one. It shows this writer that the new coaching staff is going to have open competition for roster spots and, in reality, that’s how it should be.
