It was only the first game of a long region schedule, but Greenbrier’s 28-20 victory over Loganville last fall turned out to be a pivotal point.
The two finished with identical 4-3 league marks, but the Wolfpack had the tiebreaker, leaving the Red Devils in fourth place and forcing them to go on the road to face a region champion in the first round of the playoffs.
The same scenario could play out this season. The two, once again, appear evenly matched. The difference could be at quarterback.
The Wolfpack return senior Brooks Pangle, who passed for 2,858 yards and 31 touchdowns last fall, including 286 yards and four scores against Loganville.
On the other side, Loganville head coach Brad Smith appears to be set to stick with his five-man rotation at quarterback.
