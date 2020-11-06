WALNUT GROVE — Apalachee came into Walnut Grove looking for its first win of the season. The Warriors were looking for another victory to further secure a route to the playoffs.
A few hours later, the Wildcats were winless no more and Walnut Grove was likely staying home this postseason.
Apalachee overcame a near score of penalties to defeat the Warriors 19-7, holding their running game inert while harrying the quarterback all night in the backfield.
Walnut Grove would record only one first down in the first half, while its only score came on special teams as the Warriors rendered the Warriors offense toothless for nearly the entire night.
It went poorly for the Warriors from the very beginning, as Apalachee scored first, throwing a 65-yard touchdown pass on its very first play.
Walnut Grove would follow with a three and out, bit hold the Wildcats on the next penalty-ridden drive. But right after the punt, the Warriors fumbled it right back to the Wildcats. Walnut Grove held the line to force the ball over on downs, but the offense once again was impotent, going three and out once again.
Then a high snap on the punt went out of the end zone, giving the Wildcats a safety.
Apalachee drove deep into Walnut Grove territory on the ensuing drive, but a slew of flags on the penalty prone team backed them up to midfield.
Then Austin Coleman scooped up a sputtering punt and dashed 90 yards for a Warriors touchdown. Brenden Hamrick's kick was good to narrow the score to 9-7.
Even as the Walnut Grove defense stood firm, the Warriors offense continued to stumble, turning the ball over on downs late in the half.
This would set up a Apalachee drive that culminated in a 25-yard field goal to wrap up the first half.
Things didn't improve after halftime. After another three and out, the Warriors had a punt blocked, setting up the Wildcats at the Walnut Grove 9. Two plays later, they were in for a touchdown to go up 19-7.
Finally, early in the fourth quarter, Walnut Grove mounted a true drive, as Chad Walden finally found running room on a few plays to push the Warriors into the red zone.
But the Wildcats snuffed the drive out, intercepting Evan Welborn in the end zone and returning the ball to the 32.
The Wildcats ran out the clock from there to complete the upset.
Walnut Grove travels to Eastside next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.