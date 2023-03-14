Former LHS head football coach Brad Smith

Brad Smith is leaving Loganville High School after three seasons to take the job at Allatoona High School. He was 18-14 in three years. Brett Fowler photo | Brett Fowler Photography

After three seasons, Loganville head football coach Brad Smith is leaving his alma mater to replace recently retired Gary Varner as the Allatoona Football  head coach in Cobb County.

Smith went 9-2 in 2022, which included a school record 8-0 start. The biggest of the wins was the season opener where Loganville beat rival Monroe Area 45-39 in four overtimes, in perhaps the greatest game in the longtime series between the two schools. The win included a trick play where the Red Devils completed a backwards pass to tight end Josh Ruder that set up the winning score on a 1-yard run.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.