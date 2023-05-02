SCHS girls soccer

Social Circle’s Peyton Brooks heads upfield in playoff action from the third round. The Lady Redskins lost to Paideia from Atlanta on Friday in the Class A Final Four.  Phillip B. Hubbard photo  | The Covington News

DECATUR — Social Circle girls soccer became the latest victim of Paideia’s now 15-game winning streak. The Lady Redskins suffered a 6-0 loss at Avondale Stadium on Friday in the Class A Final Four.  

As a result, Social Circle’s 2023 season came to an end. 

