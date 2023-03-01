The Walnut Grove boys basketball team finally met its match.
After coasting through the region tournament and rolling through the first round of state, the Warriors ran into an opponent who not only matched but surpassed them in every phase of the game.
Pace Academy (22-7), No. 2 in the state in Class AAAA, showed why it’s so highly ranked with a 58-41 rout of the Warriors at Walnut Grove Saturday night.
“That was just a good ol’ fashion woodshed whipping,” said Warriors head coach Will Witherspoon. “Going into the game, we knew we had to do a good job of three things. Take care of the basketball, defend the boards, and make shots. We didn’t do any of those.”
The Warriors scored the first basket of the game on a put-back by junior forward Deston Christian.
A minute later, Pace’s Lamar Moore sank a pair of free throws to give his team a 4-2 advantage that they’d never relinquish. The Warriors struggled to handle the Knight’s full-court press, which they used virtually the entire game.
Turnovers and missed shots set played right into the hands of the speedy Knight’s squad, which scored a large portion of their points in transition.
Walnut Grove trailed 32-18 at the half, and any hopes of a comeback were squashed by a sloppy third quarter. During a five-minute stretch, the Warriors committed three turnovers and missed three layups, and Pace took advantage to put the game out of reach, leading 50-24 heading into the final eight minutes.
To their credit, Walnut Grove battled to the end, outscoring the Knights 17-8 in the fourth.
Senior point guard Nick Tyre hit a pair of three-point shots in the final period, giving him three in the game and a team high 11 points. Only four other players contributed points, none in double figures.
The 41 points was 18 below the Warriors season average.
“We just never could never get settled in,” Witherspoon said. “But give them credit. They were really physical and took us out of our game. There’s a reason why they are ranked number two in the state.”
While disappointing, the loss hardly overshadowed an outstanding season for the Warriors, who closed out the 2022-23 season 17-13.
They won the first region championship in school history, made the Sweet 16 for the second straight year, and hosted and won their first state tournament game.
