Walnut Grove boys basketball

Walnut Grove’s Alex Cannon goes up for a tip against Pace Academy.Deborah Stewart photo | Special to the Tribune

The Walnut Grove boys basketball team finally met its match.

After coasting through the region tournament and rolling through the first round of state, the Warriors ran into an opponent who not only matched but surpassed them in every phase of the game.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.