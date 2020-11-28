MONROE — The Hurricanes 2020 campaign came to a heartbreaking end on Friday night following a 28-12 loss to the Cedar Grove Saints in the first round of the Class AAA State Playoffs.
Monroe Area’s struggles began in the early parts of the contest, with fumbles on the first two Canes possessions, and the first one was taken in for a score by the Saint defense. Cedar Grove turned the second fumble into a touchdown as well on the drive that followed.
The Canes got a turnover of their own with an interception in the first quarter leading to a rushing touchdown on the ensuing drive by the same player who got the interception — Mason Byron. He would end the game accounting for over 100 yards of total offense.
“That’s how he is,” Hurricane head coach Kevin Reach said after the game. “He wasn’t playing (up to his standards) and he got back on track.”
Cedar Grove would get out to a 21-6 lead, but a muffed punt by the Saints set up Monroe Area with great field possession that allowed Byron to get his second rushing touchdown of the game, and the Hurricanes went into the half trailing, 12-21.
Monroe Area would not score after that, with the lone score in the second half being a touchdown from Cedar Grove towards the end of the contest. The Hurricanes would finish with four turnovers, including a crucial interception in the fourth quarter that sealed the game for the Saints.
The game was much closer than the score would describe, and Reach believes they played well enough to come out with the win.
“We’re right in the thick of things,” Reach explained. “It was a nip-and-tuck game, and we had a good game plan and we were close.”
The loss ends the Hurricanes’ 2020 sea- son with a 8-3 record. Cedar Grove moves on to face Rockmart in the second round of the Class AAA State Playoffs next week.
