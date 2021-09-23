Game of the Week
- Who: Loganville (2-2, 1-0) at Walnut Grove (0-3, 0-1)
- When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Where: Billy Ellis Memorial Stadium, Oakwood
- Series: Loganville leads series 9-2
- Last: Loganville 59, Johnson 0 (Oct. 9, 2020)
For the past five years, since they’ve both been in the same region, this has been as close to a guaranteed win as you can get for the Red Devils. But Johnson has been a walkover for most of its opponents lately.
The Knights have had just four winnings season since the turn of the century and are currently in the midst of a 14-game losing streak. Changing coaches — William Harrell is the third in the past four years — hasn’t helped.
Loganville has won the past eight meetings by an average of 33 points. Despite the Red Devils early struggles, they don’t figure to have a problem with Johnson.
Since losing their season opener, followed just days later by their starting quarterback to transfer, second-year Loganville head coach Brad Smith has revamped the offense and gotten his team back on the winning track.
They slipped past Forsyth Central for a win and played well in a loss to perennial state power Parkview.
But they enjoyed their best moment last Friday by securing a last-minute victory over Greenbrier in the Region 8-AAAAA opener for both teams. The offense was led by Solomon Leslie, who accounted for four of their five TDs.
Loganville hopes to improve to 2-0 in the league before entering a stretch of games against several of the top playoff contenders.
