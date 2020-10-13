Walnut Grove (2-3 overall, 1-1 in 8-AAAAAA) at Johnson-Gainesville (0-5 overall, 0-2 in 8-AAAAA)
The Warriors changed the trajectory of their season with an upset of a previously unbeaten Greenbrier team that had beaten Loganville a week earlier.
After losing three of its first four games, including its league opener last week 20-0 to Jackson, Walnut Grove has a chance to climb back to .500 and improve to 2-1 in the region. It’ll be heavily favored.
The Knights snapped a six-game losing skid to Walnut Grove with a 24-22 win in quadruple overtime last fall. But after back-to-back 4-6 seasons, Johnson could be facing a winless year, which would be its third in five seasons.
After being pummeled 59-0 by Loganville last Friday, the Knights have lost five straight by an average of 46 points.
