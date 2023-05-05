The Loganville High School baseball team long ago registered the title of dynasty. No level of success the program achieves anymore can be surprising to anyone who knows the difference in a foul ball and a strikeout.
The 2023 Diamond Devils are once again in the state quarterfinals after sweeping their first two playoff series.
The third round opponent has all the makings of an extremely tough one. Locust Grove High School enters the third-round matchup against Loganville with a very impressive resume.
The Wildcats are 32-2-1 and posted an undefeated record in Region 5-AAAAA. Locust Grove is on an 11-game winning streak. Take away the tie and the Wildcats are perfect going all the way back to Feb. 18.
And as an added bonus, Loganville’s third-round opponent gets to host the series after a coin toss since both teams are No. 1 seeds. Sidenote, has a team from Walton County ever won a coin toss?
Certainly, Locust Grove has the ability and talent to be a formidable out for the Diamond Devils. But we all know baseball games are not played on paper. They are played on the field.
LHS, meanwhile, enters the series on an impressive 16-game winning streak and winners of its last 19-of-20 contests.
The Red Devils were also undefeated in region play. Fellow Region 8-AAAAA member Winder-Barrow High School is also still alive in the state playoffs.
Despite the past history of success for the LHS program, many experts are seeing this series as one that will go in favor of Locus Grove. Who knows why? Maybe it’s the Wildcats’ impressive overall record.
To me, the defending state champion (as Loganville is) should be the No. 1-ranked team and favorite until someone defeats them. No program plays a tougher non-region slate than LHS. No smaller school is going to schedule a game with the Red Devils. Non-region games are typically against larger schools and ones with an out-of-state address.
That simply helps the local program in the long run. Whenever coach Bran Mills has needed a player to step up in a key situation in 2023 they have done so. Whenever a key plate appearance, defensive play or quality pitching effort was needed, the Red Devils have delivered time and time again.
Go against LHS if you would like but you do so unwisely in my book. Until a team beats the Red Devils in the postseason, they are the clear favorite in my book.
Chris Bridges is managing editor of The Walton Tribune. He has covered high school athletics since 1988.
