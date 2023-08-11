Two games into the 2023 season, and the Loganville Lady Red Devils have two walk-off wins.
Wednesday at home against rival Walnut Grove, the Loganville walked off with a home run in the seventh inning.
They did the same thing to Parkview on Tuesday when Sammie Kolin’s solo shot in the bottom of the seventh inning provided a thrilling comeback 9-8 victory.
For new head coach Nicole Bailey, who came to Loganville from Jackson High School after the retirement of long-time LHS Coach Alan Maddox, it’s quite a welcoming.
There were plenty of questions on how Bailey’s first team could fare with the loss of eight instrumental seniors, six of which signed collegiate softball scholarships.
Maddox’ final season saw Loganville play for the Georgia AAAAA championship, but they lost in the finals to Columbus Northside. They finished with a 32-7 record.
The one thing Bailey can point to going forward in the 2023 season is Loganville can score runs and hit home runs. They hit four homers against Parkview to rally from an 8-1 deficit after four innings.
“We can definitely hit the ball,” Bailey said.
Pinch-hitter Kendall Mayo has two home runs in two games. Her solo shot against Parkview brought LHS to within 8-5 and had another Wednesday against Walnut Grove.
The team has also shown fight which was something Bailey preached on when she worked with the Lady Red Devils over the summer.
“We’ve talked a lot about bringing energy and fighting hard every game. I really think our positive energy propelled back today (against Parkview),” Bailey said.
The one question mark was in the circle. Gone is 2022 Player of the Year in Grace Kendrick. Kendrick won 25 games last year and had 137 strikeouts in 30 starts.
“What we do there is be more like a baseball team by using six pitchers and see if we can mix and match,” Bailey said.
Loganville started last year’s No. 2, Maddie Mason, against Parkview. The Panthers got to her for five runs off six hits. Sydney came in and stablized things for a while with 2.67 innings, allowing three runs off four hits.
Amsie Hammack did the best, pitching 3.3 scoreless innings to comeback and get the win against Parkview. She scattered just two hits as Loganville erased the 8-1 deficit.
Despite last year’s departures, Loganville did return arguably its highest rated player, shortstop Brooklyn Lippert.
Lippert led Loganville and Walton County in batting last year with an amazing .632 average. She also scored the most runs.
“It’s huge having her back. She definitely sets the tone for us at the top of the lineup,” Bailey said.
Ansley Logan will hit second and play left field. She had a solo home run to start the Loganville bottom of the seventh on Tuesday. The homer tied the game at 8.
Hammack will be at third base and pitch. Kolin, who had two homers and four RBIs against Parkview is the DP. River Samson is a Wofford commit and will be at first base.
Abby Smith is in right while Cambell Ackert plays center. Ackert made a running grab to save Loganville some runs in the second inning.
Bella Evans is the catcher and Rilyn Beesley is at second base.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.