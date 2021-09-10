LILBURN, Ga. — Loganville closed out the brutal non-region portion of its schedule with a 26-3 loss to perennial state powerhouse Parkview Friday night at the Big Orange Jungle.
It was the second straight week the Red Devils faced a Class AAAAAAA team after opening the season against rival Monroe Area, currently ranked No. 8 in Class AAA.
The game completed a home-and-home set against the Gwinnett County school led by former Red Devils head coach Eric Godfree. The Panthers won last year’s game 42-0.
Neither team is likely to be thrilled with the outcome — Parkview (2-2) because it turned the ball over four times and was flagged nine times for 85 yards, and Loganville (1-2) because it couldn’t take advantage and managed just a field goal.
Once again, the Red Devils were a revolving door at quarterback, lining up five different players behind center. None could generate consistent offense.
Junior Davis Roesler carried most of the load, rushing 20 times for 50 yards and completing 5 of 10 passes for 67 yards. Avery Hamilton carried 15 times for 43 yards.
While the Panthers held Loganville to just over 200 yards, most of the Red Devils problems were self-inflicted as they were whistled for 95 yards in penalties. The biggest was a holding call that nullified at touchdown pass late in the second quarter that would have cut the Parkview lead to 3.
Parkview led 13-3 at the end of a messy first half that featured four turnovers and 70 yards in penalties. The Panthers added a pair of touchdown passes from Colin Hock to Mike Matthews in the second half to end the Red Devils’ hopes of an upset.
Loganville senior Tarance Breedlove got it all started by intercepting the Panthers on the first play of the game. But the Red Devils fumbled it back three plays later on an errant pitch by Hamilton.
The Panthers took advantage and moved 73 yards in just six plays, finished off by an 11-yard pass from Houck to Zion Taylor. The duo rank among the top 10 in the state in passing and receiving yards, respectively.
Houck added to his stats with 223 yards passing and three TD passes.
The Red Devils responded after the ensuing kickoff, moving 53 yards to the Panthers 27 where Devin Pugh was perfect with room to spare on a 45-yard field goal.
Parkview threatened on its next possession, moving all the way the Red Devils 2 before they fumbled and Loganville’s Solomon Leslie recovered. But when they got the ball back, they drove 68 yards in seven plays with sophomore Kyhair Spain going the final 7 for the score.
A bad snap on a Red Devils punt set the Panthers up at the Loganville 15. But Eric Jones ended the threat with an interception.
But Loganville again couldn’t cash in when a 63-yard TD strike from Roesler to Leslie was canceled by a penalty.
Loganville will return home to host Greenbrier next Friday in the Region 8-AAAAA opener for both teams.
