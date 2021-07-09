CHALMETTE, La. — West Walton Black went 4-0 in pool play as it started its quest for the 6-and-under U.S. Specialty Sports Association World Series baseball championship this week.
The Loganville-based team will begin double-elimination tournament play Friday afternoon against the winner of the play-in game between St. Bernard (Louisiana) and Coquille (Louisiana).
West Walton Black has compiled a 10-0 record in all-star play at the substate, state and World Series levels.
The team began its run in metro New Orleans with a 21-2 win over St. Bernard on Wednesday, followed by a 17-2 victory over Coquille.
Thursday, West Walton crushed Aledo (Texas) Orange 20-1 and beat Westside (Louisiana) 18-10.
West Walton Black leads the nine-team field with 76 runs scored in pool play, and no team has allowed fewer runs than the 15 given up by the Loganville squad.
The championship game is scheduled for 10:10 a.m. Sunday, with an if-necessary game at 11:20.
