Heading into last week’s state championship track meet, Koby Osgood was more focused that he’s ever been. The Loganville senior had already broken the school record earlier in the year, and knew he had a shot to win the state title. But when he got to the track the day of the meet he was laser-focused.
“I have never seen an athlete more focused and so perfect in his performance ever,” Loganville pole vault coach Rodney Born said.
That focus paid off for Osgood as he went on to clear 14-foot-6 in the pole vault to capture the Class AAAAA state title.
“He and I talked the week before about how he need to approach that meet, and that he needed to make sure he walked away knowing he was at his best,” Born said. “He looked at me after he cleared 13 by a foot and said ‘I’m gonna win this today.’ He cleared every height on his first attempt and put tremendous pressure on his competitors.”
Osgood’s state title was just one of the Red Devils four podium finishes during the meet.
The Loganville girls 4x800 team of Sophia Price, Alexis Hendrix, Abby Dawson, Leah Stewart, Hailey Allen, Chloe Walden, Laura Jessup and Jailin Herbert placed seventh in the state with a time of 9:53.58. Kayley Bednarek finished eighth in the girls discus with a throw of 108-foot-3 while Chase Ransom placed sixth in the boys discus with a throw of 154-foot-4.
Elsewhere in Class AAAAA, Walnut Grove had two podium finishes from JT Rainey and the girls 4x100 team. Rainey leaped 21-foot-9.25 in the boys long jump to break the school record finish fifth overall at the state meet. The girls 4x100 team of Nariah Bowie, Grace Folds, Joy McLeod, Tori Ramdahnie, Abby Miller, Mikayla Cooper, Emma Folds and Jordan Ingram finished seventh in Class AAAAA with a time of 49.91.
In Class AAA, Monroe Area’s Alan Jones placed fifth in the boys high jump with a leap of 6-foot-2 while Jayson Kilmek placed sixth in the boys pole vault with a vault of 13-foot-6
In Class A-Public, Social Circle’s Petey Baynes placed seventh in the boys high jump by clearing 5-foot-8. On the girls side, Julia Russell placed in two events. Russell finished fifth in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:40.48 and third in the 3200 meter run with a time of 13:04.47.
In Class A-Private, two from George Walton made it to the podium in David Lalaian who placed third in the boys discuss with a throw of 131-feet-5 and Catherine Atkinson who placed third in the girls high jump with a leap of 5-foot. Additionally, Loganville Christian’s Riley Hampton place third in the girls 300 meter hurdles by posting a time of 46.09.
