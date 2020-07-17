If I had a dollar for every time I’ve been asked if there will be a high school football this fall, I’d have enough to buy new Airpods so I can block out the people who keep asking that question.
Truth is, I don’t know if we are going to have a football season this fall at the high school level or the college level. What I do know is that if we don’t have high school football this year it will be truly devastating.
It won’t just be devastating in the way that having the spring sports season taken away was for coaches and players, especially seniors. No, if we don’t have football season this year we’re talking about entire athletic departments being decimated.
Let’s be honest, football is pretty much the only prep sport that actually turns a profit. Not only does it turn a profit, the revenue generated at nearly all prep football programs is used to fund other sports programs.
Sure, there are places like Loganville where baseball is profitable or other schools where basketball can be the money-maker sport for an athletic department, but those types of schools are few and far between.
Talking to some athletic directors in the region, both inside Walton County and outside, football makes up about 70%-80% of their athletic budgets accounting for around $70,000. Much of that goes out to pay expenses such as officials, uniforms, equipment and travel cost.
Think about this: You don’t get any money on the road, except in the playoffs when gate fees are split between teams. Schools have to pay for officials and gatekeepers when they play at home. At a home baseball game, it’s only $5 a ticket and you’re doing good to have a hundred to 200 people there. That’s a lot of people at a baseball game and at the most that’s $1,000. Then you have to pay officials and gatekeepers out of that.
See how quickly that disappears?
Football on the other hand can bring in around 1,500 fans per game at $7 a ticket for an average of $10,500 per game.
See the discrepancy? Even between two major sports like baseball and football it’s a night-and-day difference in terms of revenue.
Needless to say, football is vital to the success of high school athletic departments. If we don’t have football this year due to COVID-19, things could get really dicey for high school athletics as a whole.
