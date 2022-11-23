Walton football

From preseason scrimmages in early August, to the state playoffs, the 2022 high school footballs season in Walton County was an enjoyable journey. Cassie Jones photo | MAK Photography

Ouch!

Apparently other regions of our state have really good high school football teams too. Who knew?

