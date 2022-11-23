Ouch!
Apparently other regions of our state have really good high school football teams too. Who knew?
I sat in a chilly press box in Stockbridge last Friday night watching Walnut Grove learn that, despite its historic, record-breaking season, they still have a ways to go before being considered legitimate state contenders. Meanwhile, results were trickling in from three other second-round playoff games at various venues.
Monroe Area had already lost, its game in Atlanta bumped up to an early start to accommodate other showdowns. Both Social Circle and George Walton were being scored on early and often.
All totaled, our four second-rounders lost by a combined score of 152-38. Three of the four games featured running clocks in the fourth quarter, so lopsided were the scores.
By about 9:30, though the games had yet to become official, it was obviously not going to be a good night for Walton County. I drove home knowing I’d covered my last football game of 2022.
This isn’t to shame any of our local participants. Each had outstanding seasons.
One won a region title and the other four finished runner up in their league. Sure, Monroe was technically a four seed, but it finished in a three-way tie for second in the region and proved unlucky with a coin toss.
Four of our five got to host first-round playoff games and a fifth would have, if it had made the winning call when that quarter went airborne.
It was an historic season, and not just for Walnut Grove. For the first time since 2016, and just the second time ever, Walton had five postseason qualifiers. Never had as many as four made it out of the first round.
But the second round was a cold dose of reality. Sometimes we tend toward insularity, forgetting that there’s a whole other world out there.
We watched as Loganville ran off eight straight wins and rocket to No. 3 in the rankings, only to fall in the first round to a team its head coach spent five years as an assistant. Talk about biting the hand that fed you.
We watched Social Circle finish second in a region whose champ was the top-ranked team in Class A and likely state champion and figured this was the year it would make a deep run. After all, it had a four-year starter at quarterback with a golden arm and an army of outstanding receivers. But Rabun, which knocked the Redskins out of the playoffs, featured the state’s second-best passer and best receiver.
We saw George Walton win five straight to close out the season, seemingly returning the program to its former glory, only to be pummeled by a longtime rival.
We watched Monroe prove it was better than its seeding in the first round by knocking off a region champ on the road. But it ran head long into a team that made the state finals last year and very likely will again this year.
And there was Walnut Grove, which captivated our heats and minds with its best season ever. But their second-round opponent was quite darling of Henry County, having won a region title after back-to-back losing seasons.
Congrats to our local teams, who gave us plenty to cheer for and be proud of this fall. And good luck to those teams who lived to fight another Friday night.
Walton County is just a small part of a state that features some of the best high school football programs in America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.