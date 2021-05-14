Admittedly, things looked in doubt for the Loganville High School baseball team in its state Sweet 16 matchup.
Even with their backs against the wall, the Red Devils did what most expected them to do: they won and advanced. The team then returned to form with a sweep in the quarterfinals.
Now the next stop is the state semifinals with the ultimate goal being another baseball state championship.
All of this is nothing new for the LHS baseball program. It’s nothing new for coach Jeff Segars who has built a dynasty like few others in Georgia high school athletics.
So often in the sports world, it’s about believing. It’s about believing in yourself. It’s about believing that you are going to win, regardless of how dim those chances may seem.
LHS may not have won its region title in 2021, but you would have a tough time convincing me they aren’t the favorite now to win the state championship trophy (again).
Though my years on the sports beat, I’ve been told by many coaches that believing in one’s ability to win is more than half of the battle. If a player or team truly believes they are not going to lose, more often than not they will emerge victorious.
Segars has shown time and time again that he knows how to push the right buttons when it comes to coaching the Red Devils. I was fortunate enough to be there when the dynasty started approximately two decades ago. What has happened in recent years, however, has taken LHS baseball to another level.
LHS always plays a very tough non-region schedule against larger opponents both in Georgia and outside our state’s boundaries. At times, the Red Devils may lose a game or two during their brutal early-season, non-region schedule of games.
Seemingly just as often, however, LHS earns victories against these powerful opponents. The strategy is simple: playing quality opposition will only help once the region schedule starts and the postseason arrives.
When you consider the one loss in this year’s Sweet 16 was the first postseason defeat for LHS in 24 playoff contests, dating back to 2017. Let that sink in for a minute.
As if Loganville needed any extra advantage, Segars’ team will be at home in the semifinals. It’s not to take anything away from St. Pius X, who is clearly a quality team. You don’t make the semifinals without being very good.
However, it would be a monumental upset if St. Pius wins the series.
With each season and each playoff series win, the Diamond Devils continue to rewrite their own standard of excellence.
The semifinal games may very well be close. There may been some occasions when it looks like things might not go Loganville’s way. However, when the final out is recorded, look for the Red Devils to be moving on again.
The word “dynasty” is often overused in the sports world. There are many successful programs but only a few true dynasties.
Loganville High School baseball is a true dynasty. The players and coaches continue to prove it each spring.
As always, it will be fun to watch it all unfold. My advice is to get to the ballfield early.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.