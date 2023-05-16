Monroe Area finished up its spring football workouts Friday at the Purple Pit with an encouraging word from one of Coach Kevin Reach’s former greats, current Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke.
Heinicke, who played for Reach at Collins Hill followed by standout college career at Old Dominion and a stint with the Washington Commanders of the NFL, told the players nothing is granted in a life, and to focus on getting better every day.
Reach liked how his current Hurricanes have bought into that message for the upcoming 2023 season, the 100th for the Monroe Area football program.
“For us not having our track guys here, I thought we had a pretty good spring,” Reach said.
About a dozen Hurricanes were running and throwing for the Hurricanes track and field team that finished in the top 10 at the Georgia High School Athletic Association AAA meet in Albany. They included linebacker Ricky Robbins, who won the AAA Discus, and sprinter CJ Wilburn who won silver in the 200 meter dash.
“We were missing those guys defensively, but on offense, we had a good spring,” Reach said.
The big loss that the Hurricanes had to address this spring will be the graduation loss of two-year starter at quarterback, Jeremiah Anderson. Anderson threw and rushed for more than 2,500 yards as Monroe Area went 6-6 and made it to the second round of the AAA playoffs.
Anderson is headed to Cumberland College while lead wide receiver J.B. Flud, All-State linebacker Jakyri Jones and two-way lineman Larry Crawford are off to Georgia Military College.
Dylan (Hamby) made the most progress this spring, and Reach said he will be the lead quarterback going into the summer workouts.
“Dylan will be our No. 1 and then Brody (Bell) and we’ve got an upcoming ninth grader who is a great player. We will have a quarterback competition going on. Two things will happen. The other two are going to push Dillon to be better or one of those other two will come on and win the starting job,” Reach said.
With three-year starter Max Thurston back at offensive tackle and several who saw extended time last season back, Reach was fine with his offensive line.
“We’re good on the offensive line but we did miss the two track guys, Ricky and Dacian (Davis) on the defense. We’ll be fine there.
“We need to find a couple of corners, even though, the ones we had at there tonight, did fine.”
Monroe has a luxury of having both its starting safeties back in Russell Hunley and first team All-County safety Blake Raffield.
“Blake is back at free and Hunley is at strong safety or what we call stryker,” Reach said.
One of the highlights of the game, was a 50-yard field goal made by returning kicker Rickey Valdivanos.
