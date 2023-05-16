Monroe Area football 2023

Monroe Area had about 50 play scrimmage Friday night at the Purple Pit to conclude spring drills. Max Thurston was named the team’s captain for the 2023 season. Jeff Byrd | The Walton Tribune

 Brett Fowler

Monroe Area finished up its spring football workouts Friday at the Purple Pit with an encouraging word from one of Coach Kevin Reach’s former greats, current Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Heinicke, who played for Reach at Collins Hill followed by standout college career at Old Dominion and a stint with the Washington Commanders of the NFL, told the players nothing is granted in a life, and to focus on getting better every day.

