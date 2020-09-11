Youth, inexperience and injuries have all been factors to date in the 2020 season for Loganville Christian Academy.
The Lady Lions, who were 3-7 overall going into this past week’s action, have had to deal with injuries to some more experienced front line players which has, in turn, caused younger players to have to step in.
“We are really learning as we go at this point,” Lady Lions head coach Mark Dossett said. “Injuries have been a big part of why we are not 7-3 right now instead of 3-7.”
Dossett started the LCA volleyball program back in 2001 and guided the Lady Lions through 2014. This fall marks his first season back guiding the program. He has compiled more than 150 career wins.
“I’ve always said good players make a good coach,” Dossett said, giving credit to current and former LCA players for his success.
One of the key injuries this season has been to senior Reagan Shultz. After twisting her ankle and fighting her way back, Shultz recently suffered a knee injury in addition to hurting her ankle again.
“Reagan can play collegiately,” her coach said. “We really hope to get her back in the lineup soon.”
Ansley King, another LCA senior, has dealt with a neck injury but did recently return to the lineup. King and Shultz are the captains.
Jordyn Towns, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, is already being recruited by Division I colleges, her coach said.
“Her height gives her such an advantage,” Dossett said. “We just need to be able to get the ball to her. She has shown a lot of improvement from her freshman year. She has gotten stronger and has a great deal of potential.”
Freshman Ella Morris stands 5-9 and has been a key setter for LCA along with fellow freshman Madiline Bullington.
“We just don’t have much depth right now,” Dossett said. “That happens when you are dealing with injuries and your younger players are so inexperienced.”
The Lady Lion coach said he expects Athens Academy, George Walton and Prince Avenue to each be forces in the region.
“If we are completely healthy, we are at a different level,” Dossett said. “Our younger players are having to gain experience on the fly. We have no choice but to play them. Typically, we would only be going six or seven players deep but we are now going to players eight, nine and 10.”
One positive for LCA is that the younger players are already gaining valuable time on the court.
“They will also improve when they start playing travel volleyball,” Dossett said. “All players who compete on travel teams double their ability.”
