The picture is becoming clearer for George Walton Academy baseball manager Todd Shelnutt.
Not sure what to expect from a young team that missed most of last season when the year was cut short, the long-time Bulldogs leader has been pleased with what he’s seen so far.
“These guys don’t quit, no matter what the situation,” Shelnutt said.
A prime example was last Saturday in a non-region grudge match against Eagles Landing Christian. In the second game of a home-standing split double header, the Bulldogs rebounded from a three-run deficit in the final inning to secure a 9-8 victory.
Senior Jake Whitten provided the heroics, slapping a two-RBI single to plate the winning runs. He was set up by freshman Mason Maughon, who sparked the rally with an RBI single.
It was the second walk-off win by GWA this season. The first delivered by Michael Dagenhart in an extra-inning thriller over Alcovy.
“We’ve still got a long way to go,” Shelnutt said. “But I like what I’ve seen so far.”
Offense has been a surprising strength early in the year. The Bulldogs are averaging better than six runs a game.
Aiden Rainey and Whitten have led the way, batting .400 and .346, respectively.
Pitching, on the other hand, is still a work in progress.
Rainey has compiled most of the innings and is unbeaten in both of his starts. After that, Shelnutt is still trying to fill out the rotation.
“I don’t know if we’re really going to have an ace this year,” Shelnutt said.
With the setup of the region schedule this year — playing three-game sets against league foes each week — Shelnutt figures he needs at least five guys he can count on to eat up innings.
Whitten has a pair of wins and saves in limited action out of the bullpen. Jake Lance and Nick Johnson have three saves between them.
Shelnutt has gone deep into his bench so far as 15 players have gotten turns at the plate. It’s his attempt to both determine the best starting nine as well as build depth.
“We’re just trying to find out who we can count on,” Shelnutt said.”
Eight games in, he feels like that list is a lot longer than expected.
