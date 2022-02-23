It has been a case of so far, so good for the George Walton Academy baseball team.
The Diamond Dogs were 3-0 going into this week with each win against larger programs. Coach Todd Shelnutt has seen his team record wins against Alcovy (6-1), Monroe Area (8-1) and Apalachee (7-1).
“We have played well,” Shelnutt said. “Pitching is always a key early and we have benefited from that. Offensively, we have had some key two-out hits that have enabled us to score some runs.”
Seniors Aiden Rainey and Jake Lance have made a “big difference” for the Bulldogs early in the season, their coach said.
“They have given us great leadership,” Shelnutt said.”
Last Friday’s win against Apalachee was impressive as the Class AAAAA Wildcats were fresh off a win against rival Winder-Barrow the previous day.
Walnut Grove has played a tough early-season schedule and was 1-3 going into this week. The Warriors have recorded a win against Sequoyah (6-4) while falling to Grayson (10-6), Harrison (9-1) and Milton (8-5).
WGHS will host Social Circle on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Monroe Area entered the week
1-2. The Canes fell to Jackson County 13-6 last Friday.
“We have to show life later in games,” coach Chad Kitchens said. “We are struggling to make plays when the game is on the line. I am confident in our guys though and know we are capable. They are a good group who works really hard. We will play better as the season goes on.”
Monroe Area actually had more hits than Jackson County but had seven defensive miscues.
Aiden Fenn was 2-for-3 in Friday’s game with two RBI and a run scored. Hunter Redden was 2-for-4 with a run. Landon Housley was also 2-for-4 on Friday and Dalton Wilcox drove in two runs.
Wilcox worked 3.2 innings in relief and recorded seven strikeouts.
Loganville returned to action Monday hosting their home opener against Mill Creek.
The Red Devils will compete at a tournament this weekend with games Friday and Saturday.
LHS will face Savannah Christian on Friday at 6:30 p.m. followed by a pair of games against East Paulding and Decatur on Saturday beginning at 3 p.m.
Coach Bran Mills said his LHS team will be tested early in the season as it will also take part in the Hoover (Alabama) Invitational event March 3-5.
