Two Walton County youth baseball teams had good runs in the USSSA World Series at the Gulfport Sports Plex in Gulfport, Miss.
The 23-team USSSA 6-under Rec Division Tournament concluded Sunday afternoon with its three-division bracket championships.
West Walton National went 5-1 for the week and finished third in the Gold Division 6U. They were 3-1 in bracket play. They earned 1,079 power points for the week and were ranked by USSSA afterwards: 2nd in Georgia and 8th in the nation.
The Nationals won both of their pool play games, beating Macon Youth 13-1 and the Northport, Ala., Patriots 19-18.
On Saturday in bracket play, they lost to Aledo Black, Texas 14-12. They bounced back beating St. Bernard Parish, La., 14-6. On Sunday in Gulfport they beat Aledo Orange, Texas 13-1 and then TAA Prodigees out of Perido, Fla. 18-3.
Gardendale, Ala., defeated Northport National 14-6 to win the Gold Division title Sunday afternoon in Gulfport.
West Walton American under coach Peyton Barnett finished 3-3 in the tournament that started Thursday. The Americans were 1-1 in pool play, coming back to beat Pike County White 19-7 Friday morning to advance to the Silver Division 6U Bracket.
There, West Walton beat Albertville, Ala., 18-3. They then lost to rival Covington Red 18-0 on Saturday, but bounced back Saturday evening to beat Macon Youth, Ga., 17-8.
The Americans wrapped up play Sunday morning, falling to the Northport, Ala., Patriots 21-13.
For the week, the Americans finished fourth in the Silver Division. They obtained 783 power points from USSSA. USSSA ranked the team fourth in the state of Georgia and 31st nationally.
Covington Red won the Silver Division, which was the second tier after pool play. The Reds defeated the No. 1 team in nation, Coquille out of Madisonville, La., 18-17 in Sunday’s championship game. Covington Red went 4-0 in bracket play and 5-1 overall. USSSA ranked them No. 1 in Georgia.
