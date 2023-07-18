West Walton American All-Stars

The West Walton American All-Stars shown here after winning its sub-state tournament in Covington, finished fourth in the Silver Division at the USSSA World Series at the Gulfport Sports Plex in Gulfport Miss., on Sunday afternoon. West Walton American went 3-3 in the 23-team tournament. They were 2-2 in bracket play and finished ranked fourth in Georgia by the USSSA. Courtesy photo

Two Walton County youth baseball teams had good runs in the USSSA World Series at the Gulfport Sports Plex in Gulfport, Miss.

The 23-team USSSA 6-under Rec Division Tournament concluded Sunday afternoon with its three-division bracket championships.

