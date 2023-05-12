Well what do you know? The Loganville High School baseball team is back in the Final Four.
Given little, if any, chance by some of defeating Locust Grove in the Class AAAAA quarterfinals, the Diamond Devils simply did what they do best: win big games.
The Locust Grove Wildcats entered the series with an impressive 32 wins on their resume. They became a popular pick among some of the “experts” who follow high school baseball in Georgia.
It’s not that Locust Grove wasn’t a quality team and a quality opponent. But I had to laugh at those who weren’t just penciling the Wildcats in to advance but doing so in permanent ink.
It turned out to be a classic series. Locust Grove won the first game. Yet, there was no sense of panic in the LHS dugout. The Diamond Devils went back out in game two and got a masterful pitching performance from Jordan Davis. And don’t underestimate the great defensive play made by Gage Fullerton in the bottom of the first to keep the Wildcats off the board.
As it turned out, that play and the pitching by Davis were the big factors in the game two win.
That meant a third and deciding game two days later. While the games were played at Locust Grove, a coin toss was held after Saturday’s doubleheader to determine the “designated” home team for game three. It would be a key thing since the home team has the final at-bat.
Of course, the coin toss went against the Red Devils but this writer probably worried about that more than anyone in the LHS dugout.
Despite some tense moments in the third game where it looked like things might get away from Loganville, coach Bran Mills saw his team deliver once again in the clutch. Once the Red Devils regained the lead, you just knew they weren’t going to give it up.
So here we are set for the Final Four. While those same experts were predicting Cartersville to be here, it will be Greenbrier that arrives in town to challenge LHS.
Consider this: The Red Devils have made it to the Final Four every year since 2016. (The postseason was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19.) That impressive accomplishment is also true for reaching the championship series.
If you are looking for the premier high school baseball program in Georgia, we have it right here in Walton County. I’ve never considered myself an “expert,” but I would argue that with the best lawyer you can find.
Chris Bridges is managing editor of The Walton Tribune. He has covered high school athletics since 1988.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.