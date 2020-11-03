Apalachee (0-6 overall, 0-3 in 8-AAAAA) at Walnut Grove (3-4 overall, 2-2 in 8-AAAAA)
With a victory over Apalachee, the Warriors would be .500 past the halfway point of the season for the first time since 2014, which is the only time they’ve finished with a winning record in school history.
But more importantly, they would place themselves in the thick of the postseason race. At 3-2 in the league, they’d likely need to win just one of their final two to earn one of the region’s four playoff berths.
After a 1-4 start, the Warriors’ resurgence can largely be contributed to the emergence of running back Chad Walden, who is among the top runners in the state with 659 yards.
