The Red Devils offense will be in a state of flux this week after losing quarterback Gavin Hall to transfer.
Loganville hits the road for the first time this week after taking last Friday night off. The Red Devils will make the trek to Cumming to face off with Forsyth Central.
The Red Devils will rely heavily on the running game, turning to running back duo Solomon Leslie and Avery Hamilton to lead the offense.
Forsyth won its season opener against Northview in Week 1 by a final of 62-0 while Loganville fell to cross-county rival Monroe Area 28-7 the same night.
The Bulldogs finished 4-4 last season, but are led this year by new head coach David Rooney.
