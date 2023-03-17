COVINGTON - Loganville might have five losses on the season through the first quarter of the season, but the Red Devils looked liked Loganville Tuesday, beating up Eastside 11-1 in six innings at the Eagles’ new park in east Covington.

Every Red Devil batter, plus two late pinch hitters, either had a hit, scored a run or drove one in. The Red Devils, now 8-5 and 2-0 in Region 8-AAAAA, had 11 total hits.

