COVINGTON - Loganville might have five losses on the season through the first quarter of the season, but the Red Devils looked liked Loganville Tuesday, beating up Eastside 11-1 in six innings at the Eagles’ new park in east Covington.
Every Red Devil batter, plus two late pinch hitters, either had a hit, scored a run or drove one in. The Red Devils, now 8-5 and 2-0 in Region 8-AAAAA, had 11 total hits.
“We started off slow, but we got going, and we’re now 2-0 in the region,” Loganville Baseball Coach Bran Mills said. “We’ve been playing good. We had a good experience in Hoover (Alabama), where we got to face some really good arms. Playing against such good arms made our guys have to make some adjustments at the plate.”
Loganville, the defending GHSA Class AAAAA champions, went 2-2 in Hoover. They beat Baton Rouge Catholic, one of the top teams in Louisiana and Etowah County out of Gadsden, Ala. They lost to 7A Bob Jones High from Huntsville and Montverde, an elite private school from Florida. IMG Academy, one of the nation’s best, was also in the field.
On the mound, Loganville had a good start from Tucker Segars.
“He commanded the zone. He was good,” Mills said.
Segars allowed just one run off two hits, that coming after Loganville had gone up 5-0.
After two scoreless innings from Eastside’s Brandon Ellis, the Red Devils went to work scoring three in the top of the third inning. Jordan Davis reached on a single and scored on a grounder by Sherm Johnson. Jayden Jones singled and scored off an error while Davis Roseler reached on the error that scored Jones and then came around on a hit by Segars.
Two ground outs were enough to score James Beaver and Johnson in the fifth for a 5-0 lead.
Loganville broke out with six runs in the sixth. Jones and Layne Ayres each had RBI doubles to key the outburst.
Jones finished 3-for-5 with two runs. Johnson, Ayres and Segars drove in two each.
Stephens County 2, Monroe Area 1
Monroe Area got a well-pitched game in its region opener Monday, but could not get the big hit against Stephens County.
The 2-1 loss left Monroe Area 5-7 overall and 0-1 in region play. They concluded the week with two region games at Stephens County Thursday.
Down 2-0, the Purple Hurricanes scored a run in the bottom of the second to make it 2-1.
The Canes were limited to one hit. The Cane pitchers limited the Indians to just three hits.
Walnut Grove 7, Chestatee 2
Walnut Grove bounced back beating Chestatee Saturday 7-2 at Chestatee.
The win moved Walnut Grove to 9-3 on the season.
The Warriors scored seven runs in the first five innings and had eight hits.
Alabama-Birmingham signee Braxton Brooks struck out seven over five innings to grab the win. Skylar English and Sam Martell fanned five over 2 innings of relief to close the win.
At the plate, Hewett Jones drove in two off triple and a home run. Brooks had a triple and scored a run while Carter Hodges had a double, single and drove in a run. Martel and Kole Houston drove in a run.
The Lions got back to .500 with a 10-4 win at home. LCA, 5-5, scored all 10 runs over three innings and led 10-1. Carter Woods went 3.2 innings to get the win for LCA.
Caden Lanier went 3.1 innings to grab the save. Lanier struck out seven while Woods got five. Banks Pourchier drove in two runs as did Noah Smallwood and Josh Wilson. Woods had two hits.
