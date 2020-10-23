The Purple Hurricanes hit the road following their decisive win over Stephens County, searching for another high school football region victory against the Eagles of East Jackson.
They made this one look easy as the Canes ran all over the host Eagles on Friday night to win 42-13.
Monroe scored on its first drive, marching down the field on a series of runs by Alan Jones before quarterback Jeremiah Anderson connected with Tyvonte Brooks for a 16-yard touchdown pass. The kick sailed wide for a 6-0 score.
After an Eagles drive stalled out in part due to an intentional grounding penalty, Monroe took over at the 15-yard line and began another long drive. Anderson ultimately ended it with a 20-yard toss to Bryant Olson. Mason Byron dashed in for a 2-point conversion to make the score 14-0.
Two Monroe sacks had the Eagles punting from their own end zone, which gave the Canes the ball at the 21 after a long return by Byron.
Two plays later, Jones, who would be the running game workhorse all night, ran it in from 15 yards out for the third score of the night. Kyle Daigle’s kick was good to go up 21-0.
Monroe then surprised the Eagles with a pooch kick, recovering it themselves at the East Jackson 38. A play later, Anderson connected with Olson for another score.
The next pooch kick went wide out of bounds, so the Eagles started at the 35. Assisted by a roughing-the-passer call, the Eagles drove down the field to score on a 2-yard run.
Any momentum was short lived, however, as Byron took the ensuing kickoff and ran it all the way back for another Monroe touchdown.
After another defensive stand on fourth-and-long, the ’Canes had the chance to run out the clock, but instead went three-and-out with two dropped passes.
East Jackson took the extra time to score just before the half, throwing a 74-yard heave on fourth-and-1 to narrow the score to 35-13 after a missed extra point.
Monroe tried to respond before halftime but several dropped passes and a touchdown wiped out by a holding call prevented another ’Canes score.
Monroe looked to regain its momentum in the third quarter, but instead gave up yardage on several penalties, then had a punt blocked.
With the ball at the Canes 10, the Eagles looked to narrow the score but instead came up short on a dropped pass on fourth-and-goal.
Monroe didn’t waste the next opportunity.
Backed up by a penalty once more, they converted on a 45-yard pass to Jones, then gave the ball to Byron on several direct snaps, finally scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run.
That would spell the end of the scoring, as the two teams did little more than trade punts the rest of the contest.
Monroe will take next week off before traveling to Hartwell to take on Hart County on Nov. 6.
