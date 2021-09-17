LOGANVILLE — Solomon Leslie’s fourth touchdown of the night came in the final minute and lifted Loganville to a 35-34 victory over Greenbrier on Friday night.
It was the Region 8-AAAAA high school football opener for both teams.
Devin Pugh’s point-after kick broke a tie to give the Devils a 1-0 mark in the region and improve their overall record to 2-2 midway as the season nears the halfway point.
A relatively sedate game changed in a big way during the fourth quarter as the teams played keep-away with the lead.
The Wolves led 21-7 midway through the second half, but Loganville began chipping away with Davis Roesler’s 45-yard pass to Jzon Hawkins. That set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Leslie.
But a minute later, Greenbrier quarterback Brooks Pangle’s 61-yard pass to Malik Leverett set up a 20-yard touchdown run by Jackson Clayton.
But the Red Devils marched right back, capping their drive with a 22-yard run by Leslie to cut it within 7 again, 28-21, just beyond the halfway mark of the fourth quarter.
Loganville’s defense stopped Greenbrier on its next possession, forcing a punt which the specialist dropped. Loganville recovered at the 19-yard line, leading to another touchdown by Leslie, this one a 9-yarder.
But just 11 seconds later, the Wolves answered with an 80-yard TD pass to AJ Trupp from Pangle.
Greenbrier missed the extra point at the 4-minute mark, opening the door for the Red Devils’ go-ahead drive.
Loganville tied it on Leslie’s 13-yard touchdown run with 38 seconds to go in regulation. Pugh’s kick put the Red Devils on top 35-34.
Loganville iced the victory with a sack of the Greenbrier quarterback.
The Wolves (1-3, 0-1) got on the board with Leverett’s 38-yard touchdown run and a Wilson Donnelly PAT with a little under three minutes to go in the first quarter.
Loganville answered with a drive that ended on a 2-yard touchdown run by Roesler. Pugh’s kick tied it 7-7.
Greenbrier went back on top with a little trickery, a double pass by Pangle to Leverett, who threw to Davin Driskell for a 23-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter. The Wolves led 14-7 at halftime.
Greenbrier added to its margin with a long drive capped by Leverett’s 8-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. The Wolves threatened again after Loganville failed to convert a fourth-and-3 near midfield, but Mason Lawson recovered a fumble that led to the drive with Leslie’s 5-yard touchdown run.
Hamilton ended the night with 130 yards rushing, Chase Shelton 106 and Leslie 54.
Leverett paced Greenbrier with 95 yards rushing.
Loganville travels to Hall County next week to face winless Johnson, which fell 65-0 at Eastside on Friday.
Greenbrier will be back home in Evans to welcome Walnut Grove (2-2, 1-0).
