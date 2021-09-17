Social Circle found its way back in the win column Friday night as the Redskins took down Oglethorpe County 21-14 on the back of a solid outing from a Social Circle defense that was a thorn in the side of the Oglethorpe offense for all four quarters.
After starting the game slow to open the first two drives, Social Circle quarterback Logan Cross began to heat up as the junior quarterback connected on multiple pass that ultimately led to a 21-yard touchdown pass to senior wideout K.J. Reid to put Social Circle up 7-0.
Social Circle’s front seven dominated from start to finish, and their first big play came on the Patriots’ second drive as they forced the fumble and give Cross the ball back deep inside of Oglethorpe County territory.
Following the turnover, Cross and sophomore running back Kam Durden led the Redskins drive down the shortened field. With the ball near the goal-line, Cross connected with junior Grayson Jenkins for the 5-yard touchdown pass to put Social Circle up 14-0 near the end of the first quarter.
With the Social Circle defense shutting down the Patriots’ offense, Cross continued to test the Patriots’ secondary, finding junior Dashon Hyman down the sideline for a 44-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 21-0 for Social Circle nearing the end of the first half.
It wasn’t until two minutes left in the half that the Patriots found the endzone, scoring from five yards out to shorten the Social Circle lead to 21-7 going into the locker room for halftime.
After a quiet third quarter from both teams, the Social Circle defense finished the quarter with their second turnover of the game when Reid pulled down an interception to stop a marching Patriots offense.
“[Reid] is an absolute warrior, he has not come off of the field almost all year,” coach Rob Patton said.
Following a quick Social Circle drive that resulted in a punt, the Patriots began to march down the field and eventually scored on a 12-yard quarterback keeper from Will Sampson to shorten the Social Circle lead to 21-14 with seven minutes left in the game.
With the Patriots marching with just over a minute left in the game, Social Circle pulled off a goal line stand, with junior Mason Moore snagging an interception in the endzone to secure the win foe Social Circle.
“Our goal right there was to just not let them push it in,” Patton said. “Our guys stepped up, the defensive line and the backers made the plays. Mason Moore is another guy who plays both ways and he is another warrior for us.”
With the win, Social Circle moves to 3-2 on the season before heading into region play.
Social Circle will get a week off before going back on the road to open Region 8-A Public player against the Washington-Wilkes Tigers on Oct. 1.
