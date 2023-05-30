I was never a fan when the Georgia High School Association began moving state championship games to neutral sites, like the Georgia Dome for football, university coliseums for basketball, and major or minor league ballparks for baseball.
But I must say, I’m a convert. For me, a professional press box as opposed to a bleacher seat or portable chair made covering the game much more comfortable.
However, the biggest thrill was seeing the athletes getting to play in a setting they likely never will again. Playing for a state championship is something they’ll never forget, and playing in a big-league park is just icing on the cake.
If they handed out MVPs for the state championship series, which they don’t, I’d be torn between a pair of Red Devils.
First is Tucker Seager, who pitched a complete-game gem in Game 1, holding McIntosh hitters to just a single run on three hits with six strikeouts. And he did it with little room to spare.
High school pitchers are limited to 120 pitches, and Segars finished off the final batter on his 111th.
From the plate, he had three hits and two RBI, including the go-ahead run in Game 2.
But then there’s Sherman Johnson, the do-it-all senior who starts at second when he’s not on the mound.
He also had three hits and drove in two runs. And if you go with last impressions, he gets the nod for his Houdini act in the last inning of Game 2.
After he allowed McIntosh to load to bases with no outs, he settled down to get out of the inning with a pair of strikeouts and a harmless fly ball.
Fortunately, I didn’t have to cast a vote.
No doubt the casual observer was unaware of the impending drama in the fifth inning of Game 2. Trailing 3-1, Loganville scored four in the top of the frame to take a 5-3 lead.
Rain was in the forecast and, between innings, a breeze began to swirl. Had the skies opened and the game stopped at that point, it wouldn’t be considered a complete game.
Here’s where it got interesting. By rule, the game would be resumed at a later date, but at the top of the inning, meaning the Red Devils comeback would have been erased and they would have found themselves down again.
Fortunately, Loganville recorded three quick outs in the bottom of the inning, ensuring the rain couldn’t wipe out their lead.
Finally, speaking of the dramatic fifth inning, it was a microcosm of the Red Devils season. They scored four runs with only one hit leaving the infield, and that on a blooper to shallow right field.
Here was the sequence: walk, bunt, single, fly out, infield single, walk bunt.
It’s called ABC baseball. Get ‘em on, get ‘em over, get ‘em in.
Loganville played it to perfection, and that’s why they are, once again, state champs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.