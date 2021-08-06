In his 12 years as a high school head football coach, Kevin Reach had never started a freshman on the offensive line.
All that changed last year when young Max Thurston arrived on the Monroe Area practice field for preseason workouts. By the time the Hurricanes offense took the field for their annual grudge match with Loganville, Thurston was in the huddle.
And not just at any position but at left tackle, also known as the “blind side” where he’d be responsible for protecting the quarterback’s back.
“It’s unusual no doubt,” Reach said of putting a ninth grader on the front line. “But he came in and won the job.”
More importantly, he not only survived, but thrived, helping spearhead a formidable Hurricanes rushing attack.
Reach and his assistants cut him no slack.
“We didn’t look at it like, well he’s a freshman and he’s going to make some mistakes,” Reach said. “We treated him just like he was a junior or senior. We expected him to do his job just like anybody else.”
Starting the year at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, Thurston had the body mass to take on varsity defenders. As the son of a football coach — his dad Eric Thurston spent several seasons at Brookwood and now coaches the Hurricanes linebackers — he’d consumed a lot of football in his 15 years of life, giving him the advantage of understanding the nuances of the game.
“He’s got a great football mind, that football savvy,” Reach said. “And he’s very coachable.”
Technique-wise, he way ahead of his years. He “sits well” as a run blocker and has great feet and agility to pass block.
Not resting on his laurels, Thurston had a strong off-season. He was a regular in the weight room and has added many pounds not only to his lifting regimen but to his body. He’ll begin his sophomore season at 280 pounds.
Although he’s still got three more prep seasons, should he continue to improve, he’ll likely be a major Division I prospect. He’s already been invited to several summer camps and was named to a postseason all-star team.
“I think he’ll be a Division I, BCS type of player,” Reach said. “As his body starts to change and he keeps working, I see him getting up over 300 pounds.”
