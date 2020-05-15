Normally this time on the calendar is beyond hectic for local sports reporters.
The race for the high school baseball playoffs would be in fill swing. Events ranging from track to tennis to golf to soccer would be so frequent that there was simply no way to keep up.
Oh, what we wouldn’t give for just one game or match in any sport right now.
Honestly, I never saw the delay lasting this long. When things were initially put on hold many figured it would be for a couple of weeks. It might turn out to be three weeks at the most.
What we continue to experience, however, is beyond comprehension. There have been no live sports in weeks and there is still not a set date for things to begin again.
The NFL draft, with a definite different look for 2020, recently drew very high ratings numbers. While the NFL draft certainly is popular every spring, this year fans were so starved for something, anything, sports related that the selection process became must-see television.
Unfortunately, there is no set timetable for NFL activities beginning again. Normally several days after the draft, all rookies have been at team headquarters and starting participated organized offseason activities. That is still not allowed at this point.
At the collegiate level there was no spring football practice. Fans, especially in the South, always turn out for spring games as it is used as a barometer for the countdown to a new season of actual games on the field.
With late-August still weeks away we are all hoping there will be a college football season. It is hopefully a season with fans in the stadiums and talk of COVID-19 in the rear-view mirror.
Having a spring void of activities is one thing, but a year without football (at any level) would generate such aftershocks it is really tough to imagine.
At the high school level coaches and school officials are hoping to get the green light to begin workouts and practices by July. It will take that amount of time for players to get into game shape. Many preseason scrimmages are already set for mid-August with the regular season beginning quickly after.
High school football drives athletic department budgets at schools both large and small. Any cancellation of games could spell disaster for being able to finance the other sports offered by the schools.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has given a green light for things to begin returning to normal. However, the public schools in the state have already had on-campus classes stopped for the remainder of the school year.
Friday nights at the local football field is as American as the Fourth of July. Certainly, we all want to be safe and hope that our governor’s decision was the right one. Only a fool would wish otherwise just to have the governor proven wrong.
I do fear if another outbreak of COVID-19 happens in the next couple of weeks, it could spell the end of high school sports for this fall and maybe beyond. There was going to be risk involved regardless of when the decision was made.
Our way of life has been disrupted in many ways in recent weeks. The biggest tragedy, of course, has been the deaths of thousands of Americans. To them the importance of a sporting event is being kept in proper perspective.
Still sports provide a great diversion in this country. That has been true for the events of 9/11, the Vietnam War, World War II and so on. For our mental health we need to have our enjoyable distraction.
When we are able to have that distraction again remains to be seen. Hopefully it will be sooner rather than later but also safe when it does happen.