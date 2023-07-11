Monroe Area High School Canes football

Monroe Area ‘s front seven on defense rush to stop Discovery’s offense during a scrimmage at Social Circle in June. Teams were off last week for the last GHSA mandated dead-week. Monday, teams starting gearing up for the three-week period of workouts before fall camp begins the last week in July for climate aclimation. Jeff Byrd photo | The Walton Tribune

 Brett Fowler

For high school coaches and athletes in Georgia, last week was a dead week, when no off-season activities of any kind were allowed.

 I always thought the name was a misnomer, given that it marked the last time fall sports participants will have a chance to live and breathe. 

