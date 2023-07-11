For high school coaches and athletes in Georgia, last week was a dead week, when no off-season activities of any kind were allowed.
I always thought the name was a misnomer, given that it marked the last time fall sports participants will have a chance to live and breathe.
Starting now, every moment not spent sleeping and eating will involve some sort of preparation for the upcoming seasons.
Once school starts, you can add teaching and school work to the list.
Given that the new football season starts in mid-August, that leaves six weeks before the real fun begins. Between now and then, several story lines will be developing.
New coaches. A pair of programs will be breaking in new leaders. Gene Cathcart replaces Brad Smith, who surprisingly left Loganville, his alma mater, after just three seasons, and Nathan Murphy fills in for Tim Wellmaker and will become Loganville Christian’s fourth head coach in the past five seasons.
Cathcart arrives with an impressive resume, including six region titles, four state title game appearances, and a state championship. Can he perform his magic with the Red Devils, who’ve had some solid seasons but never been a consistent winner?
Murphy is a first-year head coach, and he’ll be trying to jump-start a program that’s never gotten any traction. He’ll inherit a roster with several key returners, which is certainly helpful. But his bigger task will be building a winning culture.
New quarterbacks. With the exception of LCA, everyone will be looking to replace the most important player on the team. Two stand out in particular.
Walnut Grove must fill the shoes of Ashton Adams, who set the single-season school record for pass yards and led the Warriors to their best season in school history, including nine wins and a playoff victory.
But the biggest cleats to fill will be at Social Circle, where the Redskins will be looking for a new quarterback for the first time in four years. During that time, Logan Cross rewrote the school’s record book.
One-off or upward trajectory. A couple of local teams turned a corner in 2022.
As mentioned above, Walnut Grove finally broke through in Robert Andrews fifth season as head coach. They might have won a region title if not for the misfortune of being in the same league with the second-ranked team in the state.
Much of the credit went to a large and deep senior class. But that means the Warriors face a major rebuilding job.
Meanwhile, on the heels of its worst season in school history, George Walton bounced back with a .500 year, including a region title and postseason win.
It marked the return of the Bulldogs to the Georgia Independent School association after a decade in the Georgia High School Association. It’ll be interesting to see if they can return to their glory days, when they were regular state title contenders.
David Johnson has been an award-winning sports correspondent for The Walton Tribune for more than 20 years. His column appears each Wednesday in The Walton Tribune.
