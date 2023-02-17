WALNUT GROVE - Seconds of joy turned into bitter angst for the Walnut Grove girls basketball team.
Seeded No. 1 after a 19-win regular season, the road ended in stunning fashion Tuesday night on their home floor.
A 3-point shot, at what many thought was at the buzzer, was disallowed by one of the three officials. Instead of an incredible moment that would have sent Walnut Grove’s round of eight game with East Hall into overtime, the season was declared over after the 55-52 decision went into the books.
Walnut Grove High School girls coach Will Witherspoon tried to stay philosophical after the brutal loss that ended his team’s season at 19-6 and no advancement to either the Region 8-AAAA Tournament semifinals or the AAAA State playoffs.
“Only one team will end its season with a victory. My team fought really hard to the end,” Witherspoon said.
East Hall was an eighth seed and only10-16 on the season. Yet Tuesday, guard Calie Dale could not miss from long-range. She made eight, 3-pointers, including one with 1:30 left .
Down four with 44 seconds left, Teiria Kelly stole a pass and then found Cameria Reed for the layup to make it 54-52.
Walnut Grove had just three fouls at that time and lost some valuable time trying to get enough to force East Hall to the line
Finally with 9.4 seconds left, M. Harrison went with a one-and-one.
She made the first for a 55-52 lead. The second missed, giving the Lady Warriors a chance for the tie.
With the last seconds draining, zzz Qualls, playing in her first and what would be only game of the season, was forced to drive and was fouled by East Hall with 1.7 seconds left.
It was hoped Qualls would make the first free throw and then clank the second. Instead, she missed the first free throw. The only hope left was enough of a clank on the second.
Reed came up with the ball, and with a quick jive to free her from a defender, got up a shot. The ball bounced three times, but plopped in for what appeared to be the tying 3-pointer.
The Warrior student section and the Lady Warriors erupted in joy.
An official, however, came through, and waved the shot off. East Hall, who already gone to its bench to plot overtime, instead erupted in joy.
East Hall opened the game with a big barrage of four, 3-pointers to get out to a 19-9 lead. Reed, who got hit with a charge call on the first possession, did not score in the first half, and Walnut Grove was out of sorts.
Still, a three-point play by Kelly made it 29-25 at the half. Kelly had seven points and six rebounds in the third quarter that kept it close at 42-38 by the end of the third quarter.
Kelly finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Sunshine Battle had 11 points and Qualls, who had missed the first 25 games with a knee injury, also had 11 points.
Reed ended with seven points, could’ve been 10 had the shot counted, along with five rebounds, three steals and two assists. Dorothy Nealin had three points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Dale’s 27 points led North Hall who will play Chestatee Friday in Chestatee.
Walnut Grove boys 55, Chestatee 38
The Warriors advanced to the semifinal round in Chestatee and will make the 32-team AAAA field after winning Monday night at North Oconee.
“The boys are competing and playing well now,” Witherspoon said of the Warriors.
