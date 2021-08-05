The Loganville Christian Academy volleyball team has its star player.
Now, coach Mark Dossett is hoping to build a strong supporting cast around her.
Junior Jordyn Towns, who is easy to spot on and off the court with her 6-6 height, has already garnered the attention of several collegiate programs. Her high school coach said she is one the top players in the state.
“She is dominant but we have to find players to pass her the ball,” Dossett said. “We have some good players but just not enough right now. Part of that is due to being very young.”
The youth factor is often talked about by coaches but it is certainly true in the case of LCA volleyball. The team will go into battle without the benefit of seniors for the 2021 season.
Ella Morris, a 5-10 sophomore, will be a key outside hitter for the Lady Lions. Sophomore Madiline Bullington will also be one of the top players for LCA. Both saw extensive playing time in 2020.
While this summer has not been as challenging as it was last season due to COVID-19, Dossett said the team was still not able to attend camp at Emory University. Several team members did play travel volleyball this summer.
“Our schedule seems to be a better fit for us than last year,” the coach said. “We had some injuries last fall and it ended up a very challenging season.”
Dossett said the region schedule will be demanding with Athens Academy the favorite. Tallulah Falls will also be in the mix and the LCA coach praised the talent of fellow county program George Walton Academy.
“Last year we finished fifth in the region,” Dossett said. “Prince Avenue came on strong at the end of the season and they will have several players returning. We hope to be right in the middle of the race. When you have a dominant player, you always have a chance.”
The Lady Lions will open the new season Aug. 12 with a home tri-match with Walnut Grove and Notre Dame Academy.
“Passing and serving will be the keys for us this season,” Dossett said. “I really like our future. With nothing but underclassman, it will help everyone gain valuable playing experience. Hopefully, we can stay healthy. I like where the program is at.”
Dossett started the LCA volleyball program back in 2001 and guided the Lady Lions through 2014. This fall marks his second season back guiding the program. He has compiled more than 160 career wins.
