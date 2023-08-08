It’s time for the great reveal.
For the past three weeks in this space, I’ve counted down the top 10 football games involving our six area teams that you’ll not want to miss.
Of course, because some occur on the same Friday night, you’ll have to make some hard choices.
This year’s winner was an easy pick, given that it features enough story lines to create a new edition of Aesop’s Fables.
It’ll be a home game, and chances are tickets will come at a premium. But whatever you have to do to get one, it should be well worth your time and money, I hope.
Drum roll please:
Jefferson at Loganville
When these two met last year, it was a de facto region championship game. The Red Devils were on a school-record tying eight-game winning streak and had risen to No. 3 in the Class AAAAA poll.
After a 2-2 start, the Dragons had won three straight, all league games.
All things pointed to a barn burner. Unfortunately, the only think that got toasted was the Red Devils hopes of snapping a 14-year region title drought.
The unhappy final: 42-6.
Every one of Jefferson’s points, excepting the PATS, were scored by Sammy Brown, who was a junior at the time. He’s been assigned five stars by every recruiting service and is commited to play for Clemson next fall.
But first, he’ll get one more shot at Loganville.
When he glances across the field, he’ll see a familiar face. Notably, his former head coach.
Gene Cathcart, the Red Devils new leader, spent five seasons at Jefferson, where he won two region titles and led the Dragons to the state finals in 2020.
He stepped away for family considerations after 2021 and sat out a season before the Loganville job unexpectedly become available. Kudos to Jeff Segars and the gang for signing maybe the best available coach on the market.
Jefferson is the odds-on favorite to successful defend its region title and will likely be highly ranked when it rolls into town. Meanwhile, Loganville was slammed by graduation and has some big shoes to fill.
But it’s not a stretch to think this late-season showdown could once again be for all the marbles.
And who’s to say the Red Devils couldn’t flip the script and come out on top.
Were I a betting man, which I’m not, I wouldn’t wager a dime I found on the sidewalk on this one. Brown is an unstoppable force who can seemingly score at will.
But Cathcart is a proven winner, needing just 11 to reach 100 in what will be his 18th year as a head coach. It’s probably safe to say he won’t reach that mark this fall.
But here’s hoping he inches closer with an upset of his former team.
