SOCIAL CIRCLE - Hitting someone else for the first time since last November’s playoff game against Atlanta Carver, the Monroe Area Hurricanes appeared to be a much- improved team over last season.
The Hurricanes are coming off a down year, to them, last season where they finished 6-6. It was the most losses suffered by Monroe Area team coached by veteran Kevin Reach.
The Hurricanes donned full pads over a 3-and-half hour period Tuesday at the Social Circle High School padded football camp. The Hurricanes, and host Redskins, were joined Tuesday by six other high school teams in Discovery, Apalachee, Jackson County, Greensboro, Eastside and Walnut Grove.
“I thought it was a well-organized padded camp,” Reach said after the Hurricanes wrapped up an offensive-defensive scrimmage against Discovery, a AAAAAA school from Gwinnett County. “I thought our kids played hard. I liked what I saw from my quarterbacks and running backs. Our wide receivers looked good and our linebackers looked good.”
Monroe Area will have a new quarterback under center in 2023. Second-team All-Walton County quarterback Jeremiah Anderson is off to Cumberland College after leading the Canes’ with more than 2,400 yards in total offense.
Dylan Hamby took another big step in securing the job with an excellent day against Jackson County, Apalachee and Discovery. During one set of 7-on-7 drills, Hamby went 5-for-5, hitting short, intermediate and two long pass routes, the latter, going for 30 or more yards.
Monroe also had to overhaul its wide receiver corps after Jeremy Anderson and J.B. Flud graduated. Flud will play receiver at Georgia Military College while Anderson is going to basketball at South Georgia College.
Blake Raffield, the team’s normal safety, is now catching passes, along with some rising backups from last year.
Monroe Area appears to be bigger upfront. They are anchored by arguably the county’s top player, senior offensive tackle Max Thurston. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Thurston already has a handful of Division I offers and has also drawn interest from Coach Deion Sanders at Colorado.
Thurston will double at left defensive end and that gives the Hurricanes a potent starting defensive line. Ricky Robbins, Georgia’s AAA discus champion, showed power and technique in winning his one-on-one battles when defenders went up against blockers. He was also dominant in the team scrimmage against Apalachee and Discovery.
Another standout out was nose guard Brandon Green. Green dominated the one-and-ones against both Discovery and Apalachee.
“He’s lettered for 3-to-4 years with us and is a two-year starter. He will be a good player for us,” Reach said.
“Our defensive line is pretty good. We have a chance to be a pretty good team. But, we still have a long way to go. We’re not there yet.”
The strength of the Hurricanes’ defense is suppose to be in the back with both starting safeties back. The team will miss Georgia All-State AAA linebacker Jakyri Jones but Reach felt his new group played well in the three scrimmages, in the skelly comps, and one-on-ones.
The Canes will have the Fourth of July dead week off but will have two events in mid-July.
“We’ve got a padded camp at Parkview on the 17th and a 7-on-7 at Greater Atlanta on the 13th,” Reach said.
