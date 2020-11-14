The Loganville High School football team entered Friday night’s road matchup against Apalachee High School in need of another region win to keep its postseason hopes alive.
The sense of urgency was clearly not lost on the Red Devils as they roared out of the starting gate galloping to a 43-15 Region 8-AAAAA victory. The win keeps LHS (4-5 overall, 3-3 in region) very much in postseason contention in Brad Smith’s first season as head coach.
For the host Wildcats (2-7, 2-4), their playoff hopes were all but dashed with the loss.
After taking a 23-7 halftime advantage, the Red Devils continued their offensive effectiveness in the second half. Quarterback Tanner Greene, who entered the game with 1,230 yards passing, used his legs to find the end zone on a 31-yard run. Devin Pugh added the point-after kick to give Loganville a 30-7 cushion.
LHS closed the door on its second series of the third quarter moving 60 yards in 11 plays with Avery Hamilton taking the final 4 yards. The extra-point attempt bounced off the right upright to leave the score at a commanding 36-7 with less than a minute left in the third quarter.
Greene added his second rushing touchdown of the night with 3:59 to play on a 29-yard run as the Red Devils worked to run down the clock. This scoring drive covered 53 yards with LHS needing seven plays to reach pay dirt.
Smith’s team scored on seven of nine possessions in the contest and kept Apalachee’s misdirection offense in check for a majority of the night.
The Red Devils struck quickly to start the region contest as Avery Hamilton found the end zone on a 7-yard run. The score capped a quick three-play, 55-yard drive which was keyed by a 40-yard completion from Greene to Cooper Kennedy on the first offensive snap for LHS.
Pugh’s kick pushed the score to 7-0 with just 76 seconds off the first-quarter clock.
After the Red Devil defense forced a three-and-out, the offense once again quickly found pay dirt, needing just two plays on this drive.
Greene connected with Nico Dowdell on a 48-yard hookup for a two-touchdown lead with 9:04 still left in the opening quarter.
LHS used a methodical 11-play drive on its third possession of the game and capped it with a 24-yard field goal by Pugh on the first play of the second quarter.
AHS moved into Red Devil territory on the following possession but a fumble recovery by Tarance Breedlove at the LHS 24 ended the scoring threat.
The Red Devil offense continued its first half effectiveness with a methodical eight-play, 76-yard drive with Hamilton covering the final 14 yards for a touchdown. Apalachee had put together its most effective drive of the night before the fumble.
The Wildcats (2-7 overall, 2-4 region) did get on the board after a fourth-and-12 pass completion covering 26 yards from Todd Jones to Colby Sikes with 2:32 left in the first half.
AHS reached the end zone for the second time in the contest on a 10-yard run by Sikes with 7:35 remaining in the fourth quarter. Sikes caught a 2-point conversion pass from Jones.
LHS (4-5, 3-3) scored on four of its five first half possessions to lead 23-7 at the break. Kennedy had an interception for the Devils on defense.
With a week to go in the regular season the playoff picture has cleared significantly with Clarke Central, Eastside, Greenbrier and LHS likely the four teams in Region 8-AAAAA that will play past the 10th game of 2020.
The Red Devils play their final home game of the season against county and region rival Walnut Grove this Friday. The Warriors lost 31-0 at Eastside on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.